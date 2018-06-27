GCS Students Get to Try New Fruits and Vegetables Through Federal Grant

For Immediate Release: June 27, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Federal Program Puts Fresh Fruit, Vegetables in 30 GCS Schools

Elementary students in North Carolina have benefited from the program since 2004

Greensboro, N.C. – Students at Montlieu Elementary have learned that dragon fruit originates from a cactus, not an actual dragon.

They’ve also tried dates – the fruit, not the social outing between two people who like each other. These experiences with exotic fruits are through a federal program that places fresh fruits and vegetables in schools throughout the country.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) is a federally assisted program that provides free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day. GCS applies annually for the grant, and this year it was awarded to 30 schools. Elementary schools in all 50 states, as well as U.S. territories, are eligible to participate. FFVP prioritizes schools with the highest percentage of children who are eligible for free and reduced price meals. This is because children from low-income families generally have fewer opportunities to consume fresh produce regularly.

GCS Director of School Nutrition Services Jim Faggione says the goal is to introduce students to new fruits and vegetables at times other than breakfast or lunch. Other examples of new fruit GCS students have tried include star fruit, mangoes and jicama, which tastes like a starchy apple.

“We try to be consistent with new things and things that they’re used to,” Faggione says. “Some of these things might even be new to adults.”

Teachers are encouraged to eat along with them, while discussing the origins of the produce or integrating other efforts to promote childhood health and nutrition.

Adnan Raja, a GCS school nutrition operations supervisor, oversees schools in the High Point area. He says students there have also tried his favorite fruit, guava. Raja, who is originally from Pakistan, says that even as an adult, it’s exciting to eat something from his childhood. He witnesses the same enthusiasm for a native fruit in students across the district.

“We have a diverse population. Kids from other parts of the world are excited (to see something familiar),” he says.

It also gives them a chance to take the lead in encouraging their classmates to try something new, he adds.

The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture administers the FFVP at the federal level. In North Carolina, it is administered by the N.C. Department of Instruction. The N.C. State Board of Education recently awarded the FFVP grant to these GCS schools:

Washington, McNair, Peck, Falkener, Peeler, Jones, Brightwood, Hunter, Union Hill, Montlieu, Cone, Fairview, Kirkman Park, Northwood, Archer, Murphey, Wiley, Bluford, Jefferson, Frazier, Guilford, Vandalia, Allen Jay Elementary, Johnson Street, McLeansville, Oak Hill, Parkview, Sumner, Bessemer and Gillespie Park.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323