GCS Students Earn Top Honors in NC Skills USA Competition

First-place winners are eligible to compete in the national competition this summer

Greensboro, N.C. – Nineteen GCS students placed in the top five of their divisions during the SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships this year.

The conference is the largest showcase of Career and Technical Education (CTE) in the state, with more than 1,500 outstanding CTE students competing in more than 120 hands-on trade, technical and leadership contests. The contests span more than 95 trade areas, including construction, automotive, welding, drafting, public safety, culinary, cosmetology and more.

During the conference, students work against the clock and each other, to prove their expertise in their chosen occupations. All contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations, and technical experts and test competencies that are set by industry.

GCS’ student winners are listed below:

GOLD

Commercial Baking: Aidan Tobin, Ragsdale High (competing with GTCC)

Diesel Equipment Technology: Tucker Messinger, Northern High (competing with GTCC)

Industrial Motor Control: Kaleb Hamilton, Grimsley High

Occupational Health and Safety: Clairie Alvardo, Jacob Cohen and Angel Robles-Mieles, Grimsley High

TV/Video Production: Lauryn Wynn and Amariana Chapman, Weaver Academy

Audio/Radio Production: Aidan Swift and Joshua Wolters, Weaver Academy

SILVER

Pin Design: Samantha Haven, Page High

Commercial Baking: Fatima Khan, Weaver Academy

BRONZE

Auto Services Technology: Ryan Holland, Weaver Academy

Digital Cinema: Robbie Cook and Kyndall Miller, Weaver Academy

4th Place

Criminal Justice: Jaiya Gomes, Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown (competing with GTCC)

5th Place

Culinary: Katrina Guerrero, Weaver Academy

Digital Cinema: Kierstyn Price and Jeremiah Meyer, Weaver Academy

The top student winners received gold, silver and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade and/or scholarships to further their careers and education. The SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships are for middle school, high school and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA. First-place winners earn the right to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta alongside more than 6,000 other competitors from across the country in more than 100 contests.

SkillsUSA (formerly known as Vocational Industrial Clubs of America or V.I.C.A.) is a national partnership of students, teachers and industry, working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce by providing students with the opportunities to gain personal skills, workplace skills, and technical skills grounded in academics. SkillsUSA chapters help students who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled and service occupations excel. SkillsUSA has more than 350,000 students and instructors as members at the national level. For more information, visit SkillsUSAnc.org<www.skillsusanc.org/> or SkillsUSA.org<www.skillsusa.org/> .

