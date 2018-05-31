For Immediate Release: May 31, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Students Can Win Prizes for Summer Reading

Those who read 900 minutes will earn tickets, food coupons

Greensboro, N.C. – Just 30 minutes a day for 30 days. Or 150 minutes a day in 6 days. Or even 900 minutes all at once – that’s 15 hours straight.

It doesn’t matter how students choose to divide up their 900 minutes of reading, or what they choose to read, as long as they read. And any GCS student who meets that goal will receive a free ticket to one of two Kersey Valley attractions and a coupon valid at a participating Wendy’s location.

The summer reading challenge continues GCS’ yearlong GCS Reads 30 campaign , encouraging students to read at least 30 minutes per day for pleasure. That habit is especially important in the summer, when students can lose months of knowledge that has to be relearned the next school year.

In addition to being better prepared to start the next grade level, those who read 900 minutes over the summer and turn in their signed reading logs will receive a ticket for either the Maize Adventure or SpookyWoods activities at Kersey Valley, as well as a Wendy’s coupon. Last year, more than 2,500 students completed the challenge.

The “summer slide” can be especially damaging for lower-income families, which is why Guilford Parent Academy is sponsoring “Break with a Book ” to provide six books per student to those in Title I schools. Ongoing summer activities and prizes will keep children motivated to read those six books and more, and students can count those minutes toward the 900-minute challenge, which is open to all GCS students.

Flyers and reading logs for the summer reading challenge can be found here .

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

