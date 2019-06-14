

For Immediate Release: June 14, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Students and Teachers Taking Part in Advanced Manufacturing Camp

The event will take place June 17 through June 20

Greensboro, N.C. – For almost a full week in June, GCS students and teachers will be able to bring classroom learning and practical hands-on learning together.

The Students and Teachers in Advanced Manufacturing Pathways (STAMP) Camp offers three different pathways for teachers and rising eighth-grade students.

Those options are mechatronics, welding, and machining.

The STAMP Camp allows GCS teachers to work in small teams to explore new ways to integrate advanced manufacturing into their lessons for the new school year. The students will work on projects and prepare a presentation for the final day of camp.

The students in the welding program will use tools to create their own camp stove. Those in the machining program will build and engrave tiny cars and make their own dog tag. The students in the mechatronics program will design and automate a robotic arm.

“Opportunities to be engaged not just in a book, but in real-life situations, abound in GCS,” said Dr. Kathleen Dawson, the chief innovation officer for Guilford County Schools. “It’s through these types of community supported collaborations that our students and teachers are exposed to high demand jobs and career options.”

Twenty-six students from Jamestown, Ferndale, and Eastern Middle Schools and 13 teachers are from Jamestown Middle, Ragsdale High, Ferndale Middle, High Point Central, Eastern Middle, and Eastern High will participate in the camp.

This initiative is made possible by a grant from the Eastern Triad Workforce Initiative and the district’s partnership with GTCC. Most of the camp will take place at the GTCC Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

Camp participants will also get a chance to tour local industries and get a behind-the-scenes look at equipment and facilities at three local industry leaders: Bright Plastics, Orano and Machine Specialists.

