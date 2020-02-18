[New PR Header DHayes]

Feb. 18, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Student Voters Experience Democracy in Action

Eligible voters go to the polls as part of voluntary, school field experience

Nearly 60% of students who can vote in November have already registered

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS students are experiencing democracy in action, as those who are 18 or will be 18 by Nov. 3 register to vote and go to the polls in this spring’s primary election.

Starting today, high school students who are eligible to vote were given the option to visit an early voting location as a field experience. As with all field trips, parent permission was required.

Nearly 7,000 GCS students will be of age to vote in the November 2020 election and have the potential to participate in the primary election. Students who have not yet registered can participate in same-day voter registration.

More than 4,200 of those eligible students, or nearly 60%, have already registered to vote, well above the national average of 51%.

“Public schools were founded to create educated and engaged citizens, and voting is the fundamental right and responsibility of every citizen,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, who visited with students voting today on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University. “Historically, young people – the newest members of our democracy – vote at lower rates than older Americans. A primary reason is barriers to registering and voting. By eliminating these barriers, we are empowering GCS students to become life-long voters and to believe in their power to make a difference.”

To register eligible students, GCS has partnered with You Can Vote<www.youcanvote.org/>, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization designed to educate, register and mobilize voters. Citizenship and civic literacy are part of the North Carolina Standard Course of Study, and GCS pledges to graduate responsible citizens as part of its official mission.

“Research tells us that hands-on participation in real-life issues represent the best and most memorable kind of learning for students,” said Whitney Oakley, chief academic officer. “We also know that voting habits start early, so by giving them this experiencing, we’re helping them understand that their participation in this most fundamental right is incredibly important.”

State law encourages local districts to register students to vote, and to keep voter registration materials on hand for parents and others visiting public schools and other governmental institutions.

The student voting experiences will continue each day through Feb. 28, except for Feb. 25, when the ACT exam will be administered.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education's Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323