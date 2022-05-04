For Immediate Release: May 4, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

GCS Seniors Return to Inspire Elementary Students

—MEDIA ALERT—

Greensboro, N.C. – For the first time since COVID restrictions closed off schools to visitors, GCS graduating seniors will be able to walk the halls of their former elementary schools to celebrate their achievements and inspire the next generation.

Seniors from all 28 GCS high schools will dress in caps and gowns to parade through every district elementary school, and cheering elementary students, throughout the month of May.

Any journalist interested in attending a senior walk should contact Nora Shoptaw at shoptan@gcsnc.com<mailto:shoptan@gcsnc.com> to confirm times and gain permission to be on campus.

Please note: All times are approximate. Please arrive early to give yourself time to set up so you don’t miss the walks.

The first two weeks of walks are listed below:

Thursday, May 5:

High Point Central High seniors will walk through Shadybrook Elementary at 9:30 a.m. and Northwood Elementary at 10:15 a.m.

Friday, May 6:

The A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T will visit Reedy Fork Elementary at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10:

Grimsley High will be at Sternberger Elementary at 8:30 a.m., General Greene Elementary at 8:50 a.m. and Brooks Global Studies at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, May 11:

The Middle College at GTCC-High Point will walk through Oak Hill Elementary at 9 a.m. and Kirkman Park Elementary at 10 a.m.; Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown will visit Alderman Elementary at 9:30 a.m. and Jamestown Elementary at 10:45 a.m.; and Bessemer Elementary will welcome seniors from the Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 12:

Kearns Academy seniors will be at Fairview Elementary starting at 9:45 a.m. and Oak View Elementary at 10:30 a.m.; and Early College at Guilford graduates will be at Colfax Elementary at 11:30 a.m. and Morehead Elementary at noon.

Friday, May 13:

Seniors from the Academy at Smith will walk the halls of Frazier Elementary at 9 a.m., Foust Elementary at 9:35 a.m. and Hunter Elementary at 10:15 a.m.; A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T will visit Rankin Elementary at 11:30 a.m.; then, Penn-Griffin School of the Arts will visit Parkview Elementary at 1 p.m.

