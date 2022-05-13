For Immediate Release: May 13, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

GCS Seniors Return to Inspire Elementary Students

—MEDIA ALERT—

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS’ graduating seniors will continue the tradition of parading through local elementary schools the last two weeks of May, before receiving their high school diplomas.

Seniors from all 28 GCS high schools are dressing in caps and gowns to parade through every district elementary school, and cheering elementary students, throughout the month of May.

Any journalist interested in attending a senior walk should contact Nora Shoptaw at shoptan@gcsnc.com<mailto:shoptan@gcsnc.com> to confirm times and gain permission to be on campus.

Please note: All times are approximate. Please arrive early to give yourself time to set up so you don’t miss the walks.

The final two weeks of walks are listed below:

Monday, May 16:

Northwest High seniors will walk through Pearce Elementary at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 17:

Northwest High will be at Oak Ridge Elementary at 8:30 a.m.; Southern High will parade through Allen Jay, Southern and Sumner Elementary schools at 10 a.m.; and Ragsdale High will visit Union Hill Elementary at 11:20 a.m., Pilot Elementary at 11:55 a.m. and Millis Road Elementary at 12:25 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18:

Stokesdale Elementary will welcome Northwest High seniors at 8:30 a.m.; Smith High will be at Murphey Elementary at 9 a.m. and Peck Elementary at 10 a.m.; Northern High seniors will be at Northern Elementary at 9:30 a.m., McNair Elementary at 12 p.m. and Summerfield Elementary at 12:30 p.m.; Middle College at UNCG seniors will visit Jones Elementary at 10 a.m. and Lindley Elementary at 11 a.m.; Dudley High seniors will walk through the halls of Bluford-Peeler Elementary at 10 a.m. and Falkener Elementary 12:45 p.m.; Andrews High will be at Triangle Lake Elementary at 10:25 a.m.; Eastern High seniors will be at Gibsonville, McLeansville and Sedalia Elementary Schools at 10:30 a.m.; and Western High will be at Claxton Elementary at 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 19:

Greensboro College Middle College seniors will walk through Joyner Elementary at 8:30 a.m.; then Northeast High will be at Brightwood, Madison and Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary Schools at 9:30 a.m.; Southeast High seniors will be at Alamance-Erwin Montessori, Nathanael Greene and Pleasant Garden Elementary Schools at 9:30 a.m.; Weaver Academy will march at Archer Elementary at 9:45 a.m. and Sedgefield Elementary at 10:15 a.m.; Middle College at Bennett will visit Vandalia Elementary at 10 a.m. and Washington Elementary at 11 a.m.; Southwest High seniors will parade through Florence Elementary at 10 a.m. and Southwest Elementary at 11 a.m.; Western High seniors will be at Jefferson Elementary at 10 a.m. and Guilford Elementary at 1 p.m.; and STEM Early College at N.C. A&T will be at Simkins Elementary at 10:30 a.m. and Gillespie Park Elementary at 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 23:

Page High seniors will parade through Cone Elementary at 9:45 a.m. and Irving Park Elementary at 10:15 a.m.

Tuesday, May 24:

Wiley Elementary will welcome Smith High seniors at 9 a.m.; and Andrews High seniors will be at Johnson Street Global Studies at 11:15 a.m. and Montlieu Academy at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25:

Page High will walk through Jesse Wharton Elementary at 10:45 a.m.

