For Immediate Release: May 2, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

GCS Seniors Celebrate College Decision Day

National College Decision Day represents the deadline to submit your acceptance

Greensboro, N.C. – High school seniors across the country are celebrating their decision to attend the college or university of their choice next year.

May 1, 2022 is National College Decision Day and Guilford County Schools (GCS) is celebrating its students. Our proud, soon-to-be graduates are sending in pictures and videos announcing their college decision. You may see those announcements on GCS’ social media pages, GCSTV or our You Tube channel.

“GCS’ mission is to graduate responsible citizens, who are prepared to succeed in higher education or the career of their choice,” said Dr. Sharon Contreras, GCS Superintendent. “Taking the time to celebrate our students’ accomplishments not only lets our seniors know we are proud of them, but also serves as inspiration to younger students, showing them what is possible.”

GCS students announced they will attend colleges across the country including North Carolina A&T State, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Greensboro, Cornell, Duke, Morehouse, Spelman, Harvard, University of California at Berkley and more.

“This is an exciting day for counselors as well,” said Dr. Clinton Wilson, GCS Supervisor of High School Counseling. “We spend years ensuring students are prepared, and then help them apply applying to colleges and for financial aid. We assist them in finding the right ‘match’ for their career aspirations, as well as their personalities. This is the day those dreams become reality for our students.”

Last year, GCS achieved a record-high graduation rate of 91.5 percent, including 12 schools with 100 percent graduation rates, and 10 other schools with graduation rates at or above 90 percent.

GCS will celebrate graduations between May 25 and June 5, 2022. The full schedule may be found by clicking here<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=28028&dataid=156871&FileName=2022%20Graduation%20Schedule.pdf>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

