For Immediate Release: Oct. 22, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Schools to Address Bullying on Unity Day

Several schools encourage students to dress in orange or hold special events on Oct. 24

GREENSBORO – Several GCS schools will be a sea of orange on Oct. 24 in recognition of Unity Day.

Unity Day started in 2011 as the signature event of National Bullying Prevention Month, when individuals, schools, communities and businesses wear orange to show support for students who have been bullied.

In addition to encouraging students to wear orange, a few schools will go a step farther.

All week, students at Northern Elementary will participate in cyber-bullying and internet safety lessons in computer classes, “Start with Hello” activities from the Sandy Hook Promise with the guidance staff and will read books that discuss the topic in the media center.

At Smith High, students will participate in activities on Oct. 24 from 12 to 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 to 2:15 in the school’s commons area, including signing pledges against bullying and taking photos with anti-bullying picture frames designed and built by their fellow students.

Brightwood Elementary fifth-grade students will present short role plays they wrote themselves to younger classrooms. Students will also trace their shoes and write how they can take a stand against bullying.

Finally, General Greene is combing Unity Day and Red Ribbon week by hosting a different spirit theme each day. On Monday, students and staff are encouraged to wear red, Tuesday is superhero day, Wednesday is orange for Unity Day, they will wear workout clothes or dress as their favorite healthy food on Thursday for Healthy Living Day, and Friday is Decade Day when students and staff may wear fashion from any decade.



