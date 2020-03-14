

GCS Schools Closed to Students Starting Monday

Schools will be closed for at least two weeks

Greensboro, N.C. – All GCS schools will close for students on Monday, March 16, in accordance with Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement this afternoon. Schools will be closed for at least two weeks or through Friday, March 27.

Monday, March 16 is mandatory teacher workday for all GCS personnel, except those who are sick, already on approved leaves, or who are considered at high-risk for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by their healthcare providers.

The district understands what a vital resource schools are to families, especially when it comes to food and nourishment. GCS is exploring several options, including “grab and go” and delivery through yellow buses.

GCS is also working closely with community partners to determine next steps regarding meals and home-learning resources for students. GCS will continue to update families as those decisions are made.

“This closure will have an immense impact on many of our GCS families,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras. “However, we know this is what must be done to help contain the spread of this virus.”

On Monday, March 16, schools will be open for students to pick up books, bookbags, medicine and personal items. However, schools will only be open from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 2 – 4 p.m., as we cannot have more than 100 people inside the building at one time. If families cannot make it within these times, please call your school to make an appointment.

“Most of us have never experienced this level of life disruption,” said Contreras. “We are all in this together. We are encouraging families to check in and on your neighbors, family and friends. As a community, we will get through this together.”

GCS will continue to follow guidelines of local and state leaders as the district presses forward in this unprecedented event. Please continue to check the district’s COVID-19 webpage<www.gcsnc.com/Page/63782> for the most up-to-date information.

