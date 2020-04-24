For Immediate Release: April 24, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Schools Closed for Remainder of Year, Learning Continues

Remote learning will continue through the end of the school year;

District to issue new grading guidance in light of new state policy

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS schools will remain closed for the rest of the year, but remote learning will continue from now through the end of the school year.

GCS made the announcement today in accordance with Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order this afternoon. Previously, North Carolina schools had been closed through May 15.

“While we are disappointed we won’t be able to physically be with our students in the classroom for the remainder of this school year, we understand that keeping our students and staff healthy is a priority,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “As educators, we will continue working daily to provide the best education possible on a remote learning basis for every student through the end of the school year,” said Contreras.

District officials also said they will update their grading guidance based on the new policy adopted by the state school board<www.gcsnc.com/Page/65010> yesterday.

Remote learning will continue through the end of the school year, which is Friday, June 5 for schools that follow the Traditional Academic Calendar. To access GCS school calendars, click here.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2>

Research indicates that the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic might cause students to lose 50% of what they’ve learned in reading and 70% of what they’ve learned in math.

“The learning loss of the 2019-2020 school year will be the single greatest challenge educators across the country will face in the coming months and years,” said Contreras. “We must dedicate resources now to address the impact this loss is having on our students, particularly the most vulnerable. In fact, we have already started planning for this,”

Earlier this week, Contreras presented budget recommendations for 2020-2021 to the school board that included new strategies to learning loss, increasing student access to technology and connectivity, new diagnostic tools to help teachers tailor instruction more effectively, and more academic support for struggling students.

Support and resources for recovering lost learning time will be funded, in part, by the anticipated federal K-12 Emergency Relief Fund. The district is expected to get approximately $21 million in K-12 Emergency Relief Funds, which are included in the superintendent’s budget recommendations.

