Pictured: Smith High was one of four high schools to earn a Platinum Award for its 2018 Energy WISE program.
For Immediate Release: May 16, 2018
GCS Schools Celebrate Energy Conservation
Energy WISE teams rewarded for school-based efforts
Greensboro, N.C. – Thirty-eight school teams were honored Monday at the district’s annual Energy WISE awards ceremony. Through Energy WISE (Wisdom Is Saving Energy and the Environment), student-led teams help reduce energy waste in their school buildings and educate the community about the importance of conservation.
Teams submit notebooks detailing their efforts for the year and can earn cash prizes based on their scores. This year, 38 schools were recognized through the program. The winners were:
High Schools
Award
Amount
Southern High
Platinum
$1,000
Smith High
Platinum
$1,000
Weaver Academy
Platinum
$1,000
Project SEARCH High Point Regional
Platinum
$1,000
Southeast High
Gold
$750
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts (High)
Gold
$750
Early College at Guilford
Gold
$750
Northern High
Honorable Mention
$100
Middle Schools
Award
Amount
Kiser Middle
Bronze
$250
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts (Middle)
Bronze
$250
Southern Middle
Honorable Mention
$100
Allen Middle
Honorable Mention
$100
Elementary Schools
Award
Amount
Allen Jay Elementary
Platinum
$1,000
Colfax Elementary
Platinum
$1,000
Hampton Elementary
Platinum
$1,000
Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary
Platinum
$1,000
Shadybrook Elementary
Platinum
$1,000
Jefferson Elementary
Platinum
$1,000
Millis Road Elementary
Platinum
$1,000
Sternberger Elementary
Platinum
$1,000
Sedalia Elementary
Platinum
$1,000
Falkener Elementary
Gold
$750
Oak View Elementary
Gold
$750
Northwood Elementary
Gold
$750
Washington Montessori
Silver
$750
Foust Elementary
Silver
$750
Claxton Elementary
Silver
$750
Union Hill Elementary
Silver
$750
Oak Ridge Elementary
Bronze
$250
Southwest Elementary
Bronze
$250
Sumner Elementary
Bronze
$250
Nathanael Greene Elementary
Bronze
$250
Joyner Elementary
Honorable Mention
$100
Reedy Fork Elementary
Honorable Mention
$100
Frazier Elementary
Honorable Mention
$100
Parkview Elementary
Honorable Mention
$100
Newcomers School
Honorable Mention
$100
Cone Elementary
Honorable Mention
$100
