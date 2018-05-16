Pictured: Smith High was one of four high schools to earn a Platinum Award for its 2018 Energy WISE program.

For Immediate Release: May 16, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Schools Celebrate Energy Conservation

Energy WISE teams rewarded for school-based efforts

Greensboro, N.C. – Thirty-eight school teams were honored Monday at the district’s annual Energy WISE awards ceremony. Through Energy WISE (Wisdom Is Saving Energy and the Environment), student-led teams help reduce energy waste in their school buildings and educate the community about the importance of conservation.

Teams submit notebooks detailing their efforts for the year and can earn cash prizes based on their scores. This year, 38 schools were recognized through the program. The winners were:

High Schools

Award

Amount

Southern High

Platinum

$1,000

Smith High

Platinum

$1,000

Weaver Academy

Platinum

$1,000

Project SEARCH High Point Regional

Platinum

$1,000

Southeast High

Gold

$750

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts (High)

Gold

$750

Early College at Guilford

Gold

$750

Northern High

Honorable Mention

$100

Middle Schools

Award

Amount

Kiser Middle

Bronze

$250

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts (Middle)

Bronze

$250

Southern Middle

Honorable Mention

$100

Allen Middle

Honorable Mention

$100

Elementary Schools

Award

Amount

Allen Jay Elementary

Platinum

$1,000

Colfax Elementary

Platinum

$1,000

Hampton Elementary

Platinum

$1,000

Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary

Platinum

$1,000

Shadybrook Elementary

Platinum

$1,000

Jefferson Elementary

Platinum

$1,000

Millis Road Elementary

Platinum

$1,000

Sternberger Elementary

Platinum

$1,000

Sedalia Elementary

Platinum

$1,000

Falkener Elementary

Gold

$750

Oak View Elementary

Gold

$750

Northwood Elementary

Gold

$750

Washington Montessori

Silver

$750

Foust Elementary

Silver

$750

Claxton Elementary

Silver

$750

Union Hill Elementary

Silver

$750

Oak Ridge Elementary

Bronze

$250

Southwest Elementary

Bronze

$250

Sumner Elementary

Bronze

$250

Nathanael Greene Elementary

Bronze

$250

Joyner Elementary

Honorable Mention

$100

Reedy Fork Elementary

Honorable Mention

$100

Frazier Elementary

Honorable Mention

$100

Parkview Elementary

Honorable Mention

$100

Newcomers School

Honorable Mention

$100

Cone Elementary

Honorable Mention

$100

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323