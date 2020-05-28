

For Immediate Release: May 28, 2020

GCS School Ranked Number One in State for Second Year in a Row

Four of the top five high schools ranked by U.S. News and World Report are GCS schools

Greensboro, N.C. – Four Guilford County Schools are included in the top five best high schools in North Carolina according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual public high school rankings.

For the second year running, the Early College at Guilford was ranked best in the state, and jumped up six spots to 31st best in the country. It was also ranked fourth best STEM high school in the nation.

Three other GCS schools made North Carolina’s top five: Weaver Academy came in at third in the state, 141st in the country and the 42nd best magnet high school; Penn-Griffin School for the Arts ranked fourth in the state, 179th nationally and the 54th best magnet program; and the STEM Early College at North Carolina A&T State University rounded out the top five at fifth in the state and 194th in the nation.

Also making it on the state’s top 50 list are The Middle College at UNCG (32), Northwest High (34), Northern High (39), Grimsley High (40), and The Academy at Smith (50). Click here<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usnews.com%2Feducation%2Fbest-high-schools%2Fsearch%3Fstate-urlname%3Dnorth-carolina%26district-id%3D105844%26ranked%3Dtrue&data=02%7C0…> for the complete list, which includes 28 GCS schools.

“Year after year the excellent work of Guilford County Schools students and educators continues to be recognized,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “This sustained excellence is what continues to push us all to do our best for all children.”

The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college. 534 school in North Carolina were ranked.

U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 rankings are based on a revamped methodology that weighs six indicators of school quality from the 2017-18 school year:

* College readiness based on the proportions of 12th grade students who took and passed Advanced Placement (AP)/International Baccalaureate (IB) exams;

* College curriculum breadth based on proportions of 12th-grade students who took and passed AP/IB exams in multiple content areas;

* Math and reading proficiency based on student performance on state-required tests;

* Math and reading performance based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students;

* Underserved student performance, based on how black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state;

* Graduation rates based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2012-13 and graduated four years later.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

