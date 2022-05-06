For Immediate Release: May 6, 2022

GCS School Ranked Number One in State for Fourth Year in a Row

U.S. News and World Report puts three GCS schools in North Carolina’s Top 5

Greensboro, N.C. – North Carolina’s two best high schools are in Guilford County, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual public high school rankings, and a third GCS school made the top five.

For the fourth year running, Early College at Guilford was ranked best in the state and ranked 35th best school in the country. It was also ranked the ninth-best STEM high school in the nation.

The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T rose to second best in North Carolina, according to the publication, and 87th best in the nation.

Weaver Academy rounded out the top five for the state. It also ranked 56th best Magnet High school in the United States, and 240th overall.

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts ranked in the top 10, coming in at number eight in North Carolina, 538th nationally and the 94th magnet program.

Also making it into North Carolina’s top 50 are Northwest High (34), Grimsley High (36), Greensboro College Middle College (46), the Middle College at UNCG (49) and Northern High (50). Click here<www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/national-rankings?int=top_nav_National_Ranking> for the complete list, which includes 28 GCS schools.

“Providing a high-quality education that is accessible to all students is always the top priority for Guilford County Schools,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “I’m proud of the effort our educators put in each and every day, and it’s heartening to see their work being recognized on a national level.”

The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors:

* College readiness, based on the proportion of 12th grade students who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam (30% of ranking).

* State assessment proficiency, based on aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation (20%).

* State assessment performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students (20%).

* Underserved student performance, based on how Black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state (10%).

* College curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th grade students who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas (10%).

* Graduation rate, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2016-2017 and graduated four years later (10%).

This year, U.S. News adjusted its calculations to account for the cancellation of state testing in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because assessment data from the 2019-2020 year was not available, U.S. News incorporated mathematics and reading assessment results from the three previous years’ rankings instead.

And for the first time, assessment data includes most states’ science assessments. Per federal law, students take a state science assessment once between ninth and 12th grade. U.S. News used science assessment data from the 2018-2019 test year.

For the AP and IB assessment data, U.S. News used scores from 2019-20. It’s worth noting that most of these tests were moved online in spring 2020.

534 schools in North Carolina were ranked.

