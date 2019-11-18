For Immediate Release: Nov. 18, 2019

GCS School Named No. 7 STEM High School in The Country

The Early College at Guilford is the No. 1 STEM high school in N.C. and the Southeast according to Newsweek

Greensboro, N.C. – Newsweek debuted its list of the top 500 STEM high schools<www.newsweek.com/americas-best-stem-high-schools-2020> in the country, and near the top is the Early College at Guilford, which ranked seventh overall.

The ranking places the Early College at Guilford as the top STEM high school in N.C. and the number one STEM high school in the southeast. There are more than 20,000 high schools in the United States.

“This ranking solidifies what many of us in the district and community already know – GCS has some of the best schools in the nation.” We are motivated to work even harder to provide our students additional opportunities to enroll in exceptional schools where they experience great outcomes. These rankings also demonstrate that the investments that the Board of Education has made are paying dividends in the lives of our students,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras.

One other GCS school was also ranked in the top 1,500 STEM high schools in the US. The STEM Early College at N.C. A & T ranked at 1,353.

The ranking system uses a scoring method developed by STEM.org’s Educational Research team and uses many different data inputs to develop the list. The purpose of the rankings is to determine which institutions in America offer the best experiences for students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects between 2016 and 2026 the job market for STEM fields will grow by 10.8 percent.

