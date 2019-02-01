Editor’s Note/Photo Caption: GCS Communications Team at the North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) Blue Ribbon Awards Brunch. From left to right, Chris Fuller of NCSPRA, GCS Communications Team: Jenny Brooks, Kimberly Funderburk, Leonard Simpson, Nora Shoptaw, Wanda Mobley, Nora Carr and Patricia Hollingsworth of Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools.

For Immediate Release: February 1, 2019

GCS Recognized Statewide for Communications

GCS earns 16 NCSPRA Blue Ribbon Awards

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools received statewide awards for the work it does to share the stories of its schools and students. The North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) held its Blue Ribbon Awards Brunch in Greensboro Friday to recognize school districts around the state for outstanding publications, websites, multi-media and more.

GCS received 16 Blue Ribbon awards – of which 12 are Gold Awards. The district also earned a Best of the Best award in the Photography category for the 2018 senior spotlights.

“On behalf of our 72,000 plus students and 10,000 plus employees, we are honored to receive recognition for our communications work from the North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA),” said Wanda Mobley, director of communications. “This skilled team understands that our priority is to be the best communicators we can be, using a wide range of tools to inform and keep our employees, families and communities up-to-date about GCS news, initiatives and events. We thank NCSPRA for acknowledging our efforts.”

The GCS team took home awards in the following categories:

Electronic Media

* Building an Heirloom – Gold Award

* #GCSRoots, #GCSWings Alumni Campaign – Gold Award

* Gateway Partnership with the Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association – Gold Award

* Tornado Damage to Guilford County Schools – Gold Award

* Graduation 2018 – Silver Award

* Weaver Tiny House Ribbon Cutting – Silver Award

* Ramp-a-Thon 2018 – Bronze Award

Photography

* Senior Spotlights – Gold Award and Best of the Best Award

Publications

* Ignite Learning: GCS Strategic Plan – Gold Award

* GCS Choice Catalog – Gold Award

* 2017 Annual Report: Igniting Sparks that Launch Students to New Heights – Gold Award

* IGNITE Magazine, Spring 2018 – Gold Award

* IGNITE Magazine, Fall 2018 – Gold Award

* Traditional Calendar & Parent Guide 2018-19 – Gold Award

* Celebration of Excellence – Bronze Award

Special Events/Programs

* Celebration of Excellence – Gold Award

NCSPRA’s mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

