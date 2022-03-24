For Immediate Release: March 24, 2022

GCS Receiving $2 Million for Tutoring Initiative

The Community Project Funding dollars, secured by Rep. Kathy Manning, will be used to expand the district’s thriving high-dosage tutoring program

Greensboro, N.C. – On Thursday, Guilford County Schools (GCS) and US Rep. Kathy Manning (NC-06) announced that GCS will receive $2 million to support the district’s tutoring initiative established during the COVID-19 pandemic to help accelerate learning.

“We know that individual and small-group tutoring can have a major impact on a child’s academic progress,” says Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “Expanding our tutoring program will allow us to reach students who have suffered learning loss over the past two years.”

“I’m proud to announce that I have secured $2 million in federal funding for Guilford County School’s Intensive Tutoring Program,” said Congresswoman Manning. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina’s school-aged children have struggled with learning loss caused by school closures and lack of access to reliable internet connection. This program will provide Guilford County students with the resources they need to recover from lost time in the classroom while continuing to build on their skills and knowledge.”

Guilford County Schools’ tutoring program, which has garnered national acclaim<hechingerreport.org/how-one-district-went-all-in-on-a-tutoring-program-to-catch-kids-up/>, currently employs approximately 400 tutors and serves an estimated 3,600 students. These tutors are a mix of graduate assistants from UNCG and NC A&T State University, GCS high school students, GCS teachers and community partners.

The $2 million will allow GCS to fund more graduate assistants, expand tutoring subject offerings and ultimately serve more students.

“Congresswoman Kathy Manning was instrumental in making this possible by personally inviting Guilford County Schools to apply to receive the newly revived Community Project Funding dollars,” said Superintendent Contreras. “We are excited to put these dollars to work and begin assisting thousands more students through our high-dosage tutoring.”

Just recently, lawmakers reinstated the process of earmarking federal dollars<www.hklaw.com/en/insights/publications/2021/03/community-project-funding-117th-congress-revives-the-earmark-process> for local governments and nonprofits through a reformed process called “Community Project Funding.” Congresswoman Manning invited Guilford County Schools to apply early on into the COVID-19 pandemic knowing that GCS could greatly benefit.

Currently, the Guilford County Schools’ tutoring program and tutoring corps is funded through ESSER dollars and several philanthropic organizations. GCS hopes to continue the program even after the ESSER funding period ends.

