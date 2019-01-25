For Immediate Release: Jan. 25, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Receives Water Test Results from First Ten Schools

Tests from 319 of 324 faucets less than action levels for lead;

all tests less than action levels for copper

Greensboro, N.C. – Results indicate that all but five of the 324 faucets used for drinking water or food preparation at 10 schools tested less than screening level of 10 parts per billion (ppb) for lead. No fixtures at any schools tested above the action level of 1.3 parts per million (ppm) for copper.

Guilford County Schools (GCS) is using a screening level of 10 ppb for lead, which is precautionary and lower than the EPA level of 15 ppb for lead in water for residential use (based on the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule).

The testing is voluntary on GCS’s part. While North Carolina requires all water providers to test their supplies regularly, it does not require tests inside of school buildings and other district-owned facilities.

An outside firm, ECS Southeast, LLP, was hired by GCS to carry out water sampling and testing. GCS contracted with ECS to carry out additional testing in an abundance of caution after initial test results last spring indicated that outdated faucets contributed to elevated lead levels in three water samples analyzed through the district’s partnership with the City of Greensboro and other municipal water suppliers.

The district plans to test the water provided by any faucet or equipment used for drinking water or food preparation. ECS conducted its first round of tests prior to winter break. Click here to view the interim report<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=87711&dataid=88031&FileName=Elkan%20revisions%20to%20Phase%202%20Water%20Quality%20Initiative.Interim%20Report%20Final.pdf>.

The firm started with the following 10 schools: Allen Jay Elementary, Claxton Elementary, Falkener Elementary, Foust Elementary, Frazier Elementary, Kirkman Park Elementary, Morehead Elementary, Penn Griffin School for the Arts, Southeast Middle and Swann Middle.

Three faucets, one each at Allen Jay, Foust, and Frazier, tested above the EPA level for lead of 15ppb, and were taken out of service prior to the start of school the next day. Two faucets, one at Penn Griffin and one at Allen Jay, tested below the EPA level for lead of 15ppb but at or above the GCS screening level of 10 ppb. Those faucets also were removed from service right away.

GCS plans to replace all faucets, fixtures, and coolers that have lead levels greater than the GCS screening level of 10 ppb for lead or greater than the EPA level of 1.3 ppm for copper. Faucets and equipment that test above threshold levels will not be used until additional testing and remedial measures indicate there are no additional concerns.

Starting with the first day of school in August, the district required all but its newest schools to flush the water each weekday prior to students arriving on campus. The flushing ensures water

safety by removing stagnant water, which could increase the amount of lead in the water. Each of the 10 schools listed above may now stop flushing the water daily from all water fountains and fixtures used for drinking or food preparation.

The remaining 89 schools awaiting testing will continue the daily water flushing protocol that takes place each weekday morning. The protocol ensures that students and staff have access to safe drinking water. An interim report detailing results from the first 10 schools tested is available on the GCS website.

The district has more information on lead in water and the steps it has taken so far on a special webpage on its www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com> website: Water Quality Protocols<www.gcsnc.com/Page/47209>. Test results will be shared as soon as possible with employees, parents and the public.

Schools that use well water and schools located on college campuses are not included in this assessment phase. GCS already tests water that is provided by wells located on school grounds in keeping with state regulations. Information on water quality test results by county are available on the Department of Environmental Quality’s (NC DEQ) website: Water Quality Results by NC County<www.pwss.enr.state.nc.us/NCDWW2/>.

