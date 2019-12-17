For Immediate Release: Dec. 17, 2019

GCS Receives ‘Clean’ Financial Audit Report

Dixon Hughes Goodman gives GCS an unmodified opinion

Greensboro, N.C. – Continuing its unbroken streak of more than 20 years, GCS has once again received a “clean” or unmodified opinion on its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/January%2024%202019/REPORT%20Comprehensive%20Annual%20Financial%20Report%20-%20GCS%20CAFR.pdf> (CAFR) for the year ended June 30, 2019.

The report<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/January%2024%202019/REPORT%20Comprehensive%20Annual%20Financial%20Report%20-%20report%20from%20Dixon%20Hughes%20Goodma…>, presented by Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP to the Guilford County Board of Education at its Dec. 17 meeting, states that the district’s financial statements were prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and that such statements fairly present the board’s financial position, cash flows and results of operations.

The June 30, 2019 CAFR has been submitted to the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) and the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for certificates of excellence in financial reporting award consideration. The district has earned these awards for 25 consecutive fiscal years.

Goal VI of the district’s Strategic Plan<www.gcsnc.com/Page/51362> is to increase organizational efficiency and effectiveness to better support student learning.

