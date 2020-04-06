[New PR Header DHayes]

GCS Readers Could be Winners During Spring Break

Students who read 300 minutes could win Kindle, gift card to Scuppernong Books

Greensboro, N.C. – Your spring break plans may have gone awry, but look on the bright side – now your student has more time to devote to Guilford County Schools’ spring break reading challenge!

Students who read at least 300 minutes between April 4 and April 13 and submit their reading logs electronically to their media specialists by April 20 will be eligible to win a Kindle or a gift card to Scuppernong Books.

To download a reading log, click here<app.peachjar.com/flyers/975742/districts/12953>.

Need a good book? Log on to the GCS eBook shelf<www.gofollett.com/aasp/ui/pick/pick> and take advantage of free eBooks. Students can also use their student ID number to access free eBooks from the Greensboro Public Library<library.greensboro-nc.gov/> or High Point Public Library<www.highpointnc.gov/749/Library>. The login is GCS plus the student’s ID number (Example: GCS12345678) and the password is the student’s birth date and birth month (Example: January 2002 would be 0102). A library card is not required.

Though schools are closed until at least May 15, online learning will continue through Canvas after spring break, with more interactive lessons and suggested daily schedules available starting April 14.

