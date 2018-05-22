Editor’s Note: Photo 1: T. Wingate Andrews High School drumline entertains students at Kirkman Park Elementary, increasing excitement for Break with a Book. Photo 2: Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras announces each K-5 student will be able to choose six books to add to his or her home libraries. Photo 3: Kirkman Park students select their books in the third photo. Photo 4: Clifford the Big Red Dog gives high-fives to students as they’re dismissed to select their books.

For Immediate Release: May 22, 2018

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

GCS Rallies Students around Break with a Book Summer Reading Campaign

GCS launches program with pep rally; distributes six books to K-5 students in Title I schools

Guilford County, NC – Today, Guilford County Schools (GCS) celebrated the launch of Break with a Book, the new literacy initiative helping students avoid the summer learning loss, also referred to as the “summer slide.”

The summer program encourages reading through fun, family events and gives students the chance to beat the heat with their favorite characters. Today’s entertainment began with a pep rally at Kirkman Park Elementary School, as K-5 students, joined by parents and community leaders, were greeted with an energetic performance by the T. Wingate Andrews High School drumline to build excitement and a surprise appearance from Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, Ph.D., then addressed the crowd, encouraging the students to read and even challenging them to come back after the summer and let her know what they thought of the books.

“My grandma didn’t have the opportunity to read – she had to work. She said, ‘Once you read something, you can’t unknow it, and no one can ever take away what you know.’”

After Contreras’ motivational words, the students were released to select six books they would be excited to read during the summer months.

“I think this is great, especially a program that helps them read, avoid the summer slide and have books at home, because not all families have that,” said Kirkman Park parent and PTA secretary Anita Terry, noting that she brought her son to Kirkman Park in fourth grade, specifically to help him with his reading.

“I was looking at the books, and they are diverse,” said Jakki Davis, executive director of D-UP, who runs after-school and summer programs for many of the students. “If the students can see books about people like themselves, they are more likely to read those books.” Davis said she’s excited to incorporate the students’ new books in the summer program.

Break with a Book will serve more than 20,000 elementary students and their families who attend Title I schools, with each school hosting a similar book selection event. Additional distributions will be held in the coming days and weeks. Students will choose their books from a selection of culturally diverse titles to ensure students are excited and invested in their own reading throughout the summer.

Parents will also play a significant role during the summer campaign as they receive tips to help build their children’s vocabulary and increase overall literacy. Students can lose a month’s worth of learning due to the summer slide, but Break with a Book hopes to stem those losses by keeping students and families learning and actively engaged in their academic success through reading and fun, community-hosted activities.

“Families are always looking for new resources to help their children learn and succeed in the classroom and beyond,” said Lindsay Whitley, director of Guilford Parent Academy, the district’s parent engagement division. “We are excited to join forces with parents to help students remain engaged academically over the summer break.”

