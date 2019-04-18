

For Immediate Release: April 18, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS raises more than $384K for United Way

District cited for culture of philanthropy

Greensboro, N.C. – The spirit of giving is alive and well in Guilford County Schools. The district’s students, employees and retirees contributed well more than one third of a million dollars to the 2018 United Way Campaign.

In fact, $384,550 was raised by our caring students and employees, exceeding the district’s goal of $375,000. The funds will support the United Ways of Greater Greensboro and Greater High Point, which focus on tackling issues of poverty and health and human services in our community.

GCS also received the Spirit of North Carolina Award for 2018, one of only three school districts in the state to be so honored. Three individual GCS schools also received this honor: Alamance Elementary School, Allen Jay Prep Academy and Christine Joyner Greene Education Center.

The Spirit of North Carolina Award is given to a business or organization that has established a culture of philanthropy and volunteerism, which goes much deeper than a single fundraising campaign.

“We are very proud of our students, employees, retirees and business partners for exemplifying what it means to care about and support one’s community.” Said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We have solidified a spirit of giving back as part of our culture, and that is a key element in preparing our students for life beyond high school.”

The student campaign garnered a total of $28,249. The employee/retiree campaign totaled $356,301.

The top 10 GCS student campaigns were: Northwest Guilford Middle School, Pearce Elementary School, Morehead Elementary School, Florence Elementary School, Stokesdale Elementary School, Brown Summit Middle School, Sedalia Elementary School, Alamance Elementary School, Oak Ridge Elementary School and Summerfield Elementary School.

Top three school campaigns were Southwest Elementary, Dudley High School and Montlieu Academy of Technology. Honorable mentions were Southwest. High School, Hunter Elementary School, Smith High School, Northwood Elementary School, Andrews High School, Alamance Elementary School, Welborn Middle School and Morehead School of Visual and Performing Arts.

Schools that realized 100 percent employee participation, meaning every single employee of the school donated to United Way in 2018, were: Alamance Elementary School, Allen Jay Elementary School, Allen Jay Prep Academy, Andrews High School, Brown Summit Middle School, Florence Elementary School, Hunter Elementary School, Kirkman Park Elementary School, Northeast Middle School, Oak View Elementary School and Sternberger Elementary School.

School Support Officer Meg Sheehan was recognized for a significant role in bolstering participation in High Point. She received special employee recognition as a United Way of Greater High Point member who initiated a friendly competition among High Point schools toward the goal of reaching 100 percent participation first.

Top district level contributors were the Eugene Street Central Administration offices and the GCS Retired Personnel.

Employee campaigns at 69 of our schools met or exceeded their goals, with Northeast Middle School realizing 507 percent of its goal.

