GCS Principals Lead Journey to Better Health

African-American women hope to inspire students through Girl Trek

Greensboro, N.C. – When Girl Trek<www.girltrek.org/jamisaw14/greensboro_treks-_join_gcs_volunteerso_on_the_movement>’s Greensboro walk begins Sunday at 7 a.m., a strong contingent of GCS principals will be among the ranks. Jamisa Williams, principal of the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, and Thyais Maxwell, principal of the Middle College at Bennett, will lead other African-American women from GCS who embrace the mission of Girl Trek – to use walking as a practical first step to inspire healthy living, families and communities among women and girls of color.

It’s an important mission – according to the American Heart Association<www.heart.org/en/health-topics/consumer-healthcare/what-is-cardiovascular-disease/african-americans-and-heart-disease-stroke>, African-American women are at higher risk for high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. Girl Trek<www.girltrek.org/our_mission> challenges them to walk as part of a healthy lifestyle, and GCS leaders want to show students that being healthy is essential to the district mission of improving learning and life outcomes.

“We see every day how health issues affect our students, leading to missed days or difficulty in the classroom,” says Williams. “As African-American women, we need to set an example that taking care of your body is an important part of preparing for your future.”

GCS Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras has been an advocate for the American Heart Association and has encouraged her Student Advisory Council to promote initiatives that foster better health outcomes. She will join in the walk on Sunday, along with Board of Education chairperson Deena Hayes, city councilwoman Sharon Hightower, state legislator Gladys Robinson and Judge Lora Cubbage, among others.

Join in the trek! The walk will begin at the Bennett College Global Learning Center, 507 Gorrell Street, Greensboro, and continue in the Bennett College neighborhood. Parking is available at the Middle College at Bennett and at the Intergenerational Center.

