GCS Press Conference Statement

“Our plan has always been to give parents options and to bring more students back into school buildings while doing so in the safest way possible. While GCS is currently educating 20,000 students in-person, the superintendent knows thousands more still desire and need in-person instruction.” – Whitney Oakley, chief academic officer

* Here you can find the information about our reopening plan: www.gcsnc.com/domain/18867.

* On page 73 of this document<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=134206&dataid=133256&FileName=PLAN_GCS_Reconnect-Reopen-Stay-Safe_Oct-22-2020_129pm%20edited.pdf> you can find the original re-entry plan which dates back to September.

