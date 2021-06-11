

For Immediate Release: June 11, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Prepares for 2021-22 School Year

Reminders for parents as summer hours begin

Greensboro, N.C. – Now that the 2020-21 school year has come to a close, Guilford County Schools is wasting no time in preparing for the start of the 2021-22 school year. Here are a few reminders for parents:

* Summer meal distribution has begun. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/72081> for locations and more information.

* To register a student who is new to Guilford County Schools, visit gcsnc.schoolmint.net<gcsnc.schoolmint.net/welcomeback>.

* To request transportation for the upcoming school year, please complete this form<app.perfectforms.com/PresentationServer/Form.aspx/Play/_2IGggMo?f=_2IGggMo>.

* Students in seventh and 12th grades, as well as incoming kindergartners and new students, should be aware of the required vaccines for those grade levels. Click here for more details<www.gcsnc.com/Page/26366>.

* ACES afterschool programs will return next year<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=147205&PageID=1> at select locations. Parents who are interested in registering for ACES should complete this survey<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDFAzILJsbj1LotcYmihfwElUMk1CTkowQUk0UUtPWTgyN1RaNk5GUDdCRSQlQCN0PWcu>.

* GCS will begin summer hours on Monday, June 14. Schools and offices will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and will be closed on Friday. This schedule is in effect through August 13, with some exceptions for schools following non-traditional calendars.

* All GCS offices and schools will be closed the week of July 5.

* Schools that follow the traditional academic calendar<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=154669&dataid=146930&FileName=2021-22%20GCS%20Traditional%20Academic%20Calendar%20REV%20FINAL%206.1.21.pdf> will welcome students on August 23. Schools will open for in-person instruction five days per week, except for the district’s two virtual schools, Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy and Guilford eLearning University Prep.

* Other school calendars, including the calendar for restart schools, can be found here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2#calendar1/20210611/month>.

