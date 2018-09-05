For Immediate Release: September 5, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Posts Mixed Academic Results, While Remaining Flat Overall

GCS graduation rate still leads among North Carolina’s top 5 largest school districts

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools’ students posted mixed results in 2018, with some grades and content areas, such as high school biology scores, showing increases while others decreased. Overall, test scores remained relatively flat, while gaps between groups of student remained stagnant, except for high school graduation rates.

Districtwide, most proficiency measures for grades 3-5 trended down slightly but remained flat or increased in grades 6-8. High school measures showed similar patterns, with a 4.9 percentage point gain in biology offset by a slight 1 percentage point decrease in English II proficiency, for example. The data was released today by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

This is the first year that results will be measured under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which replaces No Child Left Behind as a federal education guideline. Click here to read more about these changes.

Grade-level proficiency measures on the reading End-of-Grade (EOG) state tests were in the low to middle 50 percent range. For math, grade-level proficiency measures for grades 3 through 5 ranged from 50.5 to 59.2 percent, with third grade higher, fourth grade lower and fifth grade about the same as last year.

Grade-level proficiency measures in science showed fifth grade students posting 64.6 percent and eighth grade posting 69 percent. Grade-level proficiency for high school Biology increased from 54 percent to 58.9 percent.

Proficiency remained essentially stagnant for English II, at almost 60 percent from 61 percent. Grade-level proficiency on the Math 1 End-of-Course (EOC) exam (formerly known as Algebra I) for all grades was 53.4 percent, with middle school proficiency at 98.3 percent and high school proficiency at 34.5 percent. For accountability purposes with new Every Student Succeeds Act rules, only high school proficiency is reported for NC Math 1; for 2017-18, our NC Math 1 proficiency is 54.1 percent, which includes banked scores from middle school.

Since Grade 8 Math proficiency is now calculated differently, it also affects the Math 3-8 proficiency calculations, rendering any comparisons to previous years inappropriate. The changes also affect the state’s school grades, which are based primarily (80 percent) on proficiency scores.

Grade-level proficiency on standardized tests is strongly correlated with student/family income levels, researchers say. More than 63 percent of schools have at least half of their students considered economically disadvantaged. The district’s mobility rate – the percentage of students who transfer in and out of one or more schools during the school year – is about 9.1 percent overall. The mobility rate tends to increase as student poverty rates increase. In GCS, higher poverty schools have a mobility rate of 15.9 percent.

Understanding the Factors

In GCS as well as statewide and nationally, teacher quality also varies school-by-school, with higher poverty schools attracting and retaining less experienced teachers. In GCS, for example, high poverty schools are nearly twice as likely to have teachers with only 0-2 years of experience, and only a third as likely to have national board certification. High poverty schools also are more likely to have non-traditionally trained, or lateral entry, teachers.

GCS serves more than 73,000 PreK-12 students, who speak more than 100 world languages. Children of color make-up the majority of GCS students, who are 40.6 percent black, 15.7 percent Hispanic, 6.4 Asian, 32.5 percent white, 4.2 percent mixed race and 0.6 percent other.

Not surprisingly, given the changes in calculations, the high number of schools with student poverty rates of 50 percent or more and GCS’ longstanding preference for smaller schools, the number of state-identified low-performing schools in GCS increased from 38 in 2017 to 41 in 2018.

Changes to Growth Calculations

ESSA also changed how the state calculates student growth, which typically is more closely correlated with teacher and principal effectiveness. GCS saw dips in student performance as a result of the changes.

The state average or expected growth is roughly equivalent to a year’s worth of growth for a year of instruction. If students’ scores on End-of-course and End-of-grade assessments showed they learned more than the state average, the school exceeds expected growth. Other large districts, including those in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Cumberland, Forsyth and Wake Counties, saw similar dips.

“While year-to-year comparisons are challenging, given the changes in calculations, it’s clear that we have much more work to do,” said Sharon L. Contreras, superintendent, noting that the district’s new, academically oriented strategic plan is focused almost exclusively on improving teaching and learning.

“We are making the right investments in curriculum development, better instructional materials, resources and tools, and better professional learning for principals and teachers,” Contreras said. “Long term, these investments will pay off in better student learning and life outcomes, but it is going to take time and sustained effort on everyone’s part.”

Achievement Gaps

The data released by the state also indicates that achievement gaps persist in GCS, with

75 percent of white students, 65.3 percent of Asian students, 45.9 percent of Hispanic students and 39.4 percent of black students achieving grade level proficiency on state exams. Gaps persist between students who live in poverty and their more affluent peers, and for students who are English language learners or those who have disabilities.

While 94.5 percent of academically and intellectually gifted students in GCS achieved grade-level proficiency in 2018, only 19.1 percent of students with disabilities did, followed by 34.3 percent of English language learners and 39.1 percent of students who live in poverty. Overall, 54.2 percent of GCS students achieved grade-level proficiency.

Graduation Rate Remains High

As anticipated due to federal changes in how the state’s high school graduation rates were calculated, the district’s graduation rate dipped slightly from 89.8 percent in 2017 to 89.4 percent in 2018. Twelve of the district’s 28 high schools posted graduation rates of 100 percent, while 20 schools posted graduation rates of 90 percent or higher. GCS retains the highest graduation rate of NC’s top five largest and most diverse school districts, however.

Previously, if students transferred into a high school from outside of the district and were off track for graduation, their results did not count in the four-year cohort. With the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act in 2015, these students now are included. The change has a larger impact on schools that serve more students living in poverty.

To access the media briefing report, click here .

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

