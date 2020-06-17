

For Immediate Release: June 17, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Plans to Reopen Summer Practices on July 6

High school fall sports, marching band will be allowed to train with restrictions

Greensboro, N.C. – Following the authorization of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association<www.nchsaa.org/news/2020-6-8/nchsaa-summer-guide-reopening-sportsactivities> (NCHSAA) to reopen summer practices and workouts in a modified format, GCS has announced its plans to resume some athletics and other extracurricular activities.

Beginning Monday, July 6, GCS plans to reopen only high school fall sports and marching band training. Other sports and middle school athletics may be phased in at a later time. Reopening is dependent on the district’s ability to secure needed protective equipment and train staff to facilitate the new health and safety requirements. Our timeline could change depending on public health guidance or other state directives.

Participants will be required to sign waivers attesting to their health status and will be given a health screening and temperature check prior to each day’s activities.

In addition, the following restrictions and others will apply:

* Only outdoor practices and activities will be allowed at this time. Indoor activities are prohibited during the initial phase of reopening.

* Weight rooms, mat rooms and locker rooms will remain closed.

* Gatherings in outside venues/areas are limited to no more than 25 people. This includes students, coaches, trainers and any other personnel.

* To limit gathering sizes, participants will be assigned to a smaller group of students and must remain with their group at all times during the practice/workout/rehearsal.

* Spectators will not be allowed.

* Participants must maintain six feet of distance from others at all times, including during workouts/practices/rehearsals.

* Participants are expected to wear face coverings while on campus except during physical exertion or if doing so interferes with their ability to play their instruments; All staff members are expected to wear face coverings at all times.

* Personal equipment, including water bottles, towels, clothing, instruments and other items, must be taken home and cleaned between practices. If used, school equipment will be cleaned and sanitized daily by school personnel.

* Equipment, including water bottles and instruments, may not be shared between players or participants. Towels, clothing and other personal items may not be shared.

A letter with additional details can be found here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/2406/athletics%20letter%20june%202020%20%20FINAL.pdf>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323