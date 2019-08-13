For Immediate Release: August 12, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Partners with Health Department to Offer Free Mobile Immunization Clinics

Clinics will be held at Dudley and High Point Central High schools

Greensboro, N.C. – State law requires rising 7th graders to have up to date TDAP and MCV immunizations.

Without up-to-date vaccinations, students can be suspended from school.

To help families meet this state requirement, GCS is partnering with the Guilford County Health Department and will offer two mobile vaccination clinics. These clinics will be for insured (Medicaid, BCBS, United Health Care) and uninsured rising 7th graders who have not had their TDAP and MCV immunizations which are required by law. If you do have insurance, please be prepared to show your insurance card.

All parents need to be able to provide your student’s immunization record.

The first clinic will be Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dudley High. The second clinic will be Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High Point Central High.

At both clinics, the district is partnering with Out of The Garden and Mount Zion Greensboro to assist with providing free snacks, produce and gift cards for a limited number of families.

Also available at the August 17 clinic at Dudley High will be free haircuts provided by Prestige Barber College.

If you have any questions, parents can contact our Health Services department at 336-370-8325.

You can find our mobile immunization clinic flier here.<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/4/Shot_Clock-flyer-MOBILE%20CLINIC-v8.pdf>

