

For Immediate Release: June 17, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Operating on Modified Summer Schedule

GCS has saved more than three million dollars over the past seven summers

with a four-day work week

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools announced they will continue the four-day work week tradition that has saved the district more than three million dollars over the past seven summers.

Beginning Monday, June 17, most schools and offices will be closed on Fridays. However, employees are still required to work 40-hour weeks.

For those at various district offices the standard day will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. School and central offices will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

This modified schedule allows the district to save energy, and therefore save money.

“In this day and age every dollar counts. Making a simple change like modifying the work week during the summer allows us to save money, and many employees love the four-day work week because it allows them to kickstart their weekends. This is really a win-win situation we’re excited to implement again this summer,” said Scott McCully, the chief operations officer for Guilford County Schools.

During the week of July 1-5, all school and district offices will be closed.

Also of note, many of the Ignite Summer Camp programs will continue to operate Monday through Friday. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=108602&dataid=93992&FileName=Ignite-Bklet-8.5×11-2019-WEB-v3.pdf> to review schedule.

This modified schedule will continue throughout the summer until the week of August 12. GCS will return to the regular five-day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work week on Monday, Aug. 19.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

