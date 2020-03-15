

For Immediate Release: March 15, 2020

GCS Offers Emergency Hotlines

GCS crisis and GCS multi-lingual informational hotlines will be offered

Greensboro, N.C. – To help students and families handle stresses school closures may cause, Guilford County Schools (GCS) now has two hotlines.

The first hotline is the GCS crisis hotline. This phone number should only be used by GCS students for a crisis of any kind. If it is an emergency, call 911. If during this time away from school a student has concerns about anxiety, depression, abuse, suicidal thoughts, or has no food, etc. a student should dial 336-332-7295. This number will be manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week by GCS counselors for at least the next two weeks.

The second hotline is the GCS multi-lingual informational hotline. This number should be used for all other questions regarding school closures and resources. There will be interpreters ready to answer calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The interpreters will be able to answer questions in Arabic, Swahili, French, Kinyarwanda, Rade, Vietnamese, Urdu and Spanish. The multi-lingual informational hotline is 336-332-7290. This hotline will also be up and running for at least the next two weeks.

“We know that our students, families and employees are experiencing a difficult event in their lives. Please know that we are here to support you,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, PhD.

