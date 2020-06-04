

For Immediate Release: June 4, 2020

GCS Offers College and Career Readiness Guides

Documents will help students navigate choices for high school and beyond

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS students will have a new tool to help them make decisions about high school and beyond. College and Career Readiness Guides are being emailed to students in eighth grade this week and to students in grades 9-11 next week. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/314/Microsoft%20Office%20365%20Login%20Students.pdf> for information about how to access student email accounts. They also will be mailed to students in the coming weeks.

GCS is the first district in the state to implement the guides, which are produced by Spotlight<www.spotlight-education.com/college-and-career-readiness-guide>, an education technology company. The seven-page documents are personalized to show students who are pursuing a diploma where they are now and what they need to do next to accomplish their goals. The guides indicate the student’s progress toward graduation, suggested colleges to consider, college entrance requirements, suggested career fields and career and technical education pathways.

“The guides are meant to be a roadmap to help students understand what they need to do now to be successful later in life, whether that’s getting into college or pursuing an apprenticeship through career and technical education,” says Sonja Sloan, supervisor of K-8 counseling. “We hope students and parents will review the documents thoroughly and speak to their counselors about what it means for their class registration and college planning.”

Guilford Parent Academy will host virtual parent information sessions to help explain the guides and answer questions about them. Click here to register<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDEeonKkN295Lqmrj2EMlpURUNU85U1lRTEhZSjZBVE5DVkszQ1VOU0dVSS4u>.

* Middle school parent sessions: 12-1:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10

* High school parent sessions: 12-1:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16

“Guilford County has already invested heavily to ensure that students are realizing their highest post-graduation potential,” says Mike Fee, co-founder of Spotlight. “By bringing the College and Career Readiness Guide to these students, we’re enabling the district to speak personally to each one – and to their parents, in their home language – about their personal path to a promising future.”

About Guilford County Schools

