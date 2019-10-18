For Immediate Release: October 18, 2019

GCS Observes National Bullying Prevention Month

GCS is asking community members to wear orange on Oct. 23 to bring awareness to Unity Day

Greensboro, N.C. – Each year, Guilford County Schools takes part in observing National Bullying Prevention Month. Throughout the month, students, faculty and staff participate in activities that bring attention to this national crisis.

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, in 2016 more than 1 in 5 students reported they had been bullied. The Center for Disease Control says students who experience bullying are at an increased risk for poor school adjustment, sleep difficulties, anxiety and depression.

“This is a national issue that we also see right here in Guilford County. The month of October gives us as a community, a chance to show students we stand with them, and we stand for them,” said Tawanda Carpenter, the positive support and bullying prevention coordinator for Guilford County Schools.

Unity Day is the signature day of National Bullying Prevention Month and this year it will be on October 23. To observe this day, GCS is asking community members, media representatives, students, parents, educators, and district personnel to wear orange to highlight the important role we all play in preventing bullying.

School activities on Unity Day include staff and students at Parkview Elementary and Western Guilford Middle handing out anti-bullying tips for parents as they drop off their students in the morning. For additional events, contact the media office at 336-370-8307.

For more information on Bullying and Unity Day, click here.

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

