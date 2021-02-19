For Immediate Release: February 19, 2021

GCS Now Offering Highest Substitute Pay in the State

The new rates are $140 per day for certified teachers

and $115 per day for non-certified staff

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) is looking for substitute teachers and raised the daily pay rate to the highest amount in the state to attract eligible candidates.

The substitute rate for certified teachers in GCS is now $140 per day. Substitutes who are non-certified will earn $115 per day. This equates to $17.50 and $14.37 per hour respectively.

“GCS endeavors to reduce disruptions to the learning process by ensuring all students have high-quality educators at all times. Additionally, we realize the toll this pandemic has taken on workers across the state of North Carolina,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “There are thousands of hard-working individuals looking for work and we want them to consider GCS.”

The North Carolina Division of Employment Security recently reported<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fjournalnow.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fn-c-approaches-10-billion-in-unemployment-benefits-for-pandemic%2Farticle_55c2451a-6a1d-11eb-a706-6bece9d24…> that nearly 30% of its workers have filed a state or federal unemployment claim. The North Carolina Department of Commerce states<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https:%2F%2Fwww.nccommerce.com%2Fnews%2Fpress-releases%2Fnorth-carolina%25E2%2580%2599s-december-employment-figures-released-1%23:~:text%3DNorth%2520Caro…‘s%2520December%25202020%2520unemployment%2Cincreased%2520124%252C552%2520over%2520the%2520year.&data=04%7C01%7Cedwardw2%40gcsnc.com%7Cc64cd506536241d03e6808d8d3855f7a%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C637491917125394875%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=ahl9fXjkV4Ye76ycDi542E3May6xvvZZPyduCe7Z%2Bfk%3D&reserved=0> that as of December 2020 there were still more than 300,000 unemployed people in North Carolina.

To work as a substitute in GCS, candidates need a bachelor’s degree with at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA or 48 semester hours of college coursework with at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA are required. A degree in education and state licensure are not required for substitute teachers in North Carolina.

Apply today by clicking here<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.applitrack.com%2Fgcsnc%2Fonlineapp%2Fdefault.aspx%3FCategory%3DSubstitute%2B-%2BTeacher&data=04%7C01%7Cedwardw2%40gcsnc.com%7Cc64cd5065…>. If you have questions during the application process you can call our recruiting and staff team at 336-370-8318.

