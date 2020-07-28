

GCS Names New Principals to Five Elementary Schools

Jamestown, Millis Road, Oak Ridge, Oak View and Simkins get new leaders

Greensboro, N.C. – Five GCS elementary schools have new leaders following Tuesday’s Guilford County Board of Education meeting.

Christa DiBonaventura will become principal at Jamestown Elementary. DiBonaventura comes to GCS from Davidson County Schools, where she served as principal at E. Lawson Brown Middle, Churchland Elementary and Friendship Elementary. Her school has met or exceeded academic growth targets for three consecutive years. She began her education career as a third-grade teacher. DiBonaventura holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Appalachian State University, a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner Webb University and a doctoral degree in education leadership from Gardner Webb University.

Jennifer Cooper will be the principal at Millis Road Elementary. Cooper has been the assistant principal at Montlieu Academy of Technology since 2018, during which time first-grade proficiency grew from 29 percent to 51 percent proficient. Cooper also served as curriculum facilitator and K-8 reading specialist at Johnson Street Global Studies. She is a member of the New Leaders Assistant Principal Leadership Academy. Cooper holds bachelor’s degrees in special education and elementary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from High Point University.

Deanna Daniel will become the new principal at Oak View Elementary. Daniel comes to GCS from Syracuse City School District, where she served as a vice principal at a high school and at a K-8 school. While at Fowler High School, the school’s graduation rate improved by 25 percentage points, and discipline disparities reduced by 20 percentage points. A Syracuse Aspiring Leaders Academy participant, Daniel is dual certified in general elementary education, as well as special education and secondary Spanish. She holds a master’s degree in secondary education from Le Moyne College.

Edgar Zimmerman is the new principal at Simkins Elementary, where he has been interim principal since December and assistant principal since 2018. During his time as assistant principal, the school exceeded proficiency in third-grade reading and met proficiency in third-grade math. Zimmerman has previous experience as an elementary principal at Stoney Creek Elementary in Reidsville, where he facilitated a successful 1:1 technology initiative implementation, and he served as assistant principal of Guilford Middle, Kiser Middle and Grimsley High. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics-secondary education from North Carolina A&T State University and a master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Penny Loschin will transfer from Madison Elementary to become the principal at Oak Ridge Elementary. Loschin has been at Madison Elementary for seven years and has more than 30 years of experience in education, including as an assistant principal at Jesse Wharton Elementary and at Northwest High. She led Madison in improving the school letter grade, double digit gains in school proficiency and implementation of multiple initiatives, including an African American Male mentoring program and a weekly coding program for students. She holds a bachelor’s degree in special education from Appalachian State University, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Greensboro College and a master’s degree in school administration from Appalachian State University. She is National Board Certified in early childhood education. School support officer Chris Tolliver will be the contact for Madison Elementary until a new leader has been named.

