

For Immediate Release: May 15, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Music Education Program Receives National Recognition

Third Consecutive Year of Recognition for GCS Arts

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. This is the third successive year GCS has received this national award.

This award also recognizes that Guilford County Schools is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Guilford County Schools responded to questions regarding funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs. Responses were verified and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“We are so pleased to receive this outstanding award three years in a row,” said Nathan Street, GCS director of fine arts. “It is an honor to lead such an outstanding group of arts educators who actively pursue a world class arts and music education for our students in GCS. Music and arts education is vital to the holistic development of our children. I am so grateful that our Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras support our efforts.”

Guilford County Schools offers an Arts Integration Academy, The Lyceum program and a Summer Arts Institute. The district won a John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts District of Excellence in Arts Education Award in 2018.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit organization supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and has approximately 10,400 members around the world. The

Foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs. You can find more information about the NAMM Foundation here<www.nammfoundation.org>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

