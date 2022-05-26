For Immediate Release: May 26, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

GCS Meal Program Sites Open in June

Free breakfast and lunch will be served at 22 schools across the county

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to anyone under the age of 18 during the summer months.

“We know many families count on the meals we offer during the school year,” said Travis Fisher, executive director of GCS School Nutrition Services. “This program allows us to continue to support our students, families and communities even when school isn’t in session.”

The summer meals will be available Mondays through Thursdays starting on June 13. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Sites open until August 19, 2022, include:

· Brightwood Elementary

· Eastern High

· Fairview Elementary

· High Point Central High

· Jones Elementary

· Northern Elementary

· Northwest Middle

· Northwood Elementary

· Oak Hill Elementary

· Page High

· Rankin Elementary

· Simkins Elementary

· Smith High

· Southwest Elementary

· Sternberger Elementary

Sites open until July 28, 2022, include:

· Alderman Elementary

· Hairston Middle

· Montlieu Academy

· Vandalia Elementary

· Washington Montessori

· Western Middle

· Welborn Academy

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

