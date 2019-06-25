Attached you will find several photos from our GCS Leaders’ Summer Of Service Program.

Just because school is out, doesn’t mean our education leaders are taking a break. The 2019 GCS Leaders’ Summer of Service is an opportunity to engage and connect school and district leaders with valuable community stakeholders. Through this opportunity, school and district leaders increase their awareness of the community assets that support social-emotional learning and academic achievement.

These photos are from this morning’s volunteer opportunity at Out of the Garden’s Urban Teaching Farm in GSO.

Editor’s Note: Woman in RED shirt: Pam Moore, Principal at Sedalia Elementary. Woman in BLUE shirt: Tracy Roof, Lindley Elementary Principal. Woman in BLACK shirt: Crystal Slade, Asst. Principal at Lindley Elementary. Young girl in BLACK shirt: Aurora Milholin, a rising 10th grader at Weaver Academy.

