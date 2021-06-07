

For Immediate Release: June 7, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Launches New Website Devoted to 2020 Bonds

Site will keep community informed on construction progress

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools is preparing to begin work on the projects funded by the approval of $300 million school bonds last November. Details about those projects and the process to bring them from idea to reality will be captured on a new district website, www.gcsnc.com/bond2020<www.gcsnc.com/bond2020>.

This website will provide the GCS community and the public with regular updates about our progress as we renovate and build schools listed in Phase 1<www.gcsnc.com/domain/21460> of the facilities master plan. As construction begins, visitors to the site can expect to see photos, renderings and updates about the projects, which include eight construction projects, several land purchases and design work for two elementary schools.

The website provides for two-way communication with the inclusion of a Let’s Talk feature<www.gcsnc.com/letstalk>. The Bond 2020 Dashboard<www.gcsnc.com/domain/21506> is a great place to find regular updates on spending. The site will also be helpful to bond suppliers looking for information about the projects, notices of upcoming interest meetings and links to bid documents.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154