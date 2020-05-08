

For Immediate Release: May 8, 2020

GCS Issues New Grading Guidance for Remote Learning

Documents reflect changes made by the state on April 23

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) issued new grading guidelines yesterday to align district procedures with a new policy adopted by the North Carolina State Board of Education on April 23.

In keeping with state board policy, the guidelines differ for grades K-5, 6-8, 9-11 and graduating seniors. The updated information is posted on the GCS website<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageID=65010>; the district plans to mail the new guidelines to GCS families as well.

Grades K-5

Students in grades K-5 will not receive grades for fourth quarter. However, teachers will provide written feedback for fourth quarter to students based on what students have completed during remote learning. Fourth quarter report cards also will note whether students require remote learning during the summer to fill in learning gaps. Students will receive final report card markings of “NG” as well as promotion determinations.

Grades 6-8

Students in grades 6-8 will receive a final course grade of Pass (PC19) or Withdraw (WC19) based on their learning for the school year.

* Teachers will provide year-end written feedback for students based on their learning during the fourth quarter and throughout the school year. Feedback will be used to help transition students into the next course for the 2020-2021 school year.

* Withdraw (WC19) does not mean the student failed the course and does not mean students need to repeat a grade. Withdraw (WC19) means there is a lack of evidence the student completed the concepts needed to be successful in the next course.

* Students with a Withdraw (WC19) must work to improve the grade to a Pass (PC19). The district will share more information about summer remote learning as an opportunity to improve from a Withdraw (WC19) once plans have been finalized.

For middle school students taking high-school level courses, the final report card grade for the high-school courses will be based on work completed through March 13. Students will receive course credit for high school courses but, in keeping with existing GCS policy, the grade will not be counted in the Grade Point Average (GPA) calculation.

* A numeric grade is shown for students with grades 80 and above.

* A Pass (PC19) is shown for students who had a numeric grade of 60-79.

* A Withdraw (WC19) is shown for students who had a numeric grade below 60.

* Students with a Withdraw (WC19) will receive a credit once they work to improve the grade to a Pass (PC19).

Students in high school courses will receive two final semester grades for year-long courses, a final Semester 1 grade and a final Semester 2 grade. To determine final semester grades, the average of the two grades (Semester 1 and Semester 2) will replace the lower semester grade. The higher semester grade will remain. Per state policy, student grades can only improve during remote learning.

Students who wish to make changes for their high school courses from a numeric grade to a Pass (PC19) to a numeric grade may do so after an individual session with the school counselor. Students will have until the 46th day of the 20-21 school year to request any changes following individual counseling sessions.

Grades 9-11

According to guidance provided by the North Carolina State Board of Education, students have a choice in how grades appear on their transcript.

The final report card grade will be based on the 3rd quarter grade:

* A numeric grade is shown for students with grades 80 and above.

* A Pass (PC19) is shown for students who had a numeric grade of 60-79.

* A Withdraw (WC19) is shown for students who had a numeric grade below 60.

Students with a Withdraw (WC19) will receive a credit toward graduation once they work to improve the grade to a Pass (PC19).

Students who wish to make changes from a numeric grade to a Pass (PC19) or a Pass (PC19) to a numeric grade may do so after an individual session with the school counselor. Students will have until the 46th day of the 20-21 school year to request any changes following individual counseling sessions.

High school students will receive two final semester grades for year-long courses, one Semester 1 grade and one Semester 2 grade. To determine final semester grades, the average of the two grades (Semester 1 and Semester 2) will replace the lower semester grade. The higher semester grade will remain. Per state policy, student grades can only improve during remote learning.

Graduating Seniors

Graduating seniors will receive a grade of Pass (PC19) or Withdraw (WC19) for the spring semester.

A grade of Withdraw (WC19) means the student has not yet passed the course; these students will be given opportunities to make up the missed work and recover the credit.

Lastly, also in keeping with the state board grading policy adopted last month, Grade Point Averages (GPAs) for the 2019-2020 school year for graduating seniors will be based on first semester grades only.

First semester GPAs also will be used in calculations to determine four-year GPAs, class rankings and the determination of valedictorians and salutatorians.

Parents/guardians should contact their children’s schools with any questions they may have.

