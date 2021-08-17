

For Immediate Release: Aug. 17, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS in Partnership with Old North State Medical Society

Will Host Vaccine Clinics

The clinics begin on Wednesday

Greensboro, N.C. – Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 18, Old North State Medical Society will be hosting vaccine clinics at various Guilford County Schools sites throughout the remainder of the week.

The option of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. Identification is not required, but participants must be 12 or older. Students who are between the ages of 12 and 17 must have their parent or guardian sign a consent form and bring the completed form to the vaccination site. To download the consent form in English click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/ModuleInstance/2930/Consent%20Form%20%20English%20002.pdf>. To download the consent form in Spanish click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/ModuleInstance/2930/Consent%20Form%20%20Spanish%20002.pdf>.

The sites and times are below:

Date/Time

Mobile Clinic Site

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Andrews High

Ragsdale High

Thursday, August 19, 2021

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Smith High

Grimsley High

Friday, August 20, 2021

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Northeast Guilford High

Northwest Guilford High

You must have an appointment to attend a clinic. To sign up for an appointment click here<www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4caaae2fa13-gcsback>. To learn more about the clinic click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/ModuleInstance/2930/ONSMS%20Partnership%20Flyerv3.pdf>.

