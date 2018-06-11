For Immediate Release: June 11, 2018

GCS Implements Standard School Supply List

Plan will give elementary parents an equitable

back-to-school shopping experience.

Greensboro, N.C. – As this school year comes to a close, preparations for the upcoming year are already underway including finding ways to use resources more effectively and to maintain consistency in classrooms.

One of the new initiatives for next year will do just that. GCS will implement a standard back-to-school supply list for grades K-5 beginning next year. The list was generated with the input of GCS teachers and includes essentials such as crayons, pencils, notebooks, scissors and tissues. Those who wish to give more can contribute to the classroom wish list, which includes other key items such as hand sanitizer and plastic zip-top bags.

The complete list for all elementary grades can be found here. The standard list will be shared with local retailers that sell school supplies, including Walmart, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Family Dollar, Staples, Office Max and Office Depot.

