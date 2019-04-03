For Immediate Release: April 3, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Honored for Commitment to Music Education

District named one of the Best Communities for Music Education by NAMM

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has again been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. The district also received this recognition in 2018.

Now in its 20th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Guilford County Schools’ staff answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

GCS has continued to support the arts even as many districts have been forced to cut programs due to lack of funding. “GCS has invested in its arts programs during this past decade, and with good reason,” says Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, PhD. “Studies have shown that participating in the arts can boost student achievement in other academic areas and can help close the opportunity gap between socioeconomic groups by providing enrichment opportunities to students who may not otherwise be able to afford them.”

“Music education is a core component of the world-class arts education programming offered in Guilford County Schools,” said Dr. Nathan Street, Director of Fine Arts, “GCS has proven itself to be a national leader in public school arts education and continued recognitions such as the NAMM Best Communities for Music Education continue to catapult us into national attention.”

GCS operates six arts magnet programs<www.gcsnc.com/Domain/2425> at all grade levels: Weaver Academy, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, the Academy at Lincoln, Morehead Elementary, Parkview Elementary and Peeler Open Elementary. The district is also proud to offer the Summer Arts Institute<www.gcsnc.com/Page/17413>, an intensive arts camp experience for a variety of ages and disciplines.

In addition, all third-, fourth- and seventh-grade students have the opportunity to experience the symphony each year, and all fifth-grade students attend the opera. An arts master plan<www.gcsnc.com/Page/17412> outlines how the programming will grow, and a $1.4 million grant funds the Arts Integration Academy<www.gcsnc.com/Page/42024>.

Last year, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the National School Boards Association (NSBA) chose GCS to receive the 30th annual Kennedy Center and NSBA award. The prestigious award is given to only one district per year and comes with a $10,000 prize. The school board is using the award to continue funding and enhancing arts education opportunities districtwide.

In October 2018, GCS received a $2.5 million federal grant to help fund GCS’ new Lyceum<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=79950&PageID=1> program. The program will provide tools and training to integrate a new arts curriculum in both art and non-art courses. The grant will also fund new experiences for students who may otherwise not be able to afford them.

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,400 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs. For more information about the NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323