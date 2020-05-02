

GCS Hits Milestone In COVID-19 Response

More than 1 million meals have been served since mid-March

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has hit a milestone in its COVID-19 response. As of this week, the district has served 1,032,677 meals since schools were closed on March 14.

The district averages between 33,500 and 34,000 meals served per day at more than 100 school and neighborhood sites. Click here to view a list of meal distribution sites<www.gcsnc.com/Page/64434>.

Yesterday was School Lunch Hero Day, and we join our community in saying thank you to school nutrition workers for keeping our students healthy and full during the school closure.

Since the closure began, GCS has distributed 15,835 devices for online learning. Families who have not received a device should contact their child’s school.

As of last week, 95 percent of the district’s student population, or 69,039 unique students, have logged in to Canvas since the start of online learning. About 85 percent of the student population remains actively engaged. Remote learning will continue through the end of the school year.

