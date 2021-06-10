

For Immediate Release: June 10, 2021

GCS Hires New Chief Operations Officer

Michelle Reed joins from City of Seattle, will start in August

Greensboro, N.C. – A new chief operations officer will bring experience from metropolitan government and higher education to Guilford County Schools. Michelle Reed was approved tonight to join the district beginning in August.

Reed comes to GCS from Seattle, where she is chief operating officer of the operations business unit for the city of Seattle. In that role, which she has held since April 2020, she oversees multiple departments including facilities operations, capital project development, real estate services, fleet management and logistic and emergency management. Reed established a data-driven culture that has resulted in $4.5 million in budgetary savings.

Prior to her role with the city of Seattle, Reed was executive director of capital planning and portfolio/space management for the University of Washington. She managed two cycles of the six-year capital planning program, resulting in a projected investment of more than $3.7 billion over six years.

Reed holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a master’s degree in business administration-project management from the University of Arizona global campus.

