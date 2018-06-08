For Immediate Release: June 8, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Graduations Continue Through Next Week

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, Weaver Academy and Twilight seniors will graduate Monday

Greensboro, N.C. – Some of the district’s most creative students are set to kick-off next week’s spate of graduations.

Weaver Academy will advance 56 graduates at 2 p.m., Monday afternoon. Twilight’s ceremony for its 47 graduates will follow at 4 p.m. Finally, commencement exercises for the 34 graduates of Penn-Griffin School for the Arts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Ceremonies for Weaver and Twilight will be held in Harrison Auditorium at N.C. A&T State University. Penn-Griffin will hold its ceremony in Koury Auditorium at GTCC’s Jamestown campus.

Weaver and Penn-Griffin offer visual and performing arts programs to GCS students. Penn-Griffin’s Victoria Epps, is among those graduating Monday. Read her story here .

The district’s website has a graduation page with senior stories, photos and videos of graduation walks.

In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,600 students in 32 ceremonies between May 23 and June 17. Parents, families and friends can share their stories and photos of GCS graduates using the hashtag #GCSGradsSoar18.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323