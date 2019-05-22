[PR header w Deena]

For Immediate Release: May 22, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Graduations Begin Thursday, May 23

-MEDIA ALERT-

WHAT: Graduation ceremonies for the GCS Class of 2019 will kick off on Thursday, May 23, when four early and middle colleges will conduct their commencement ceremonies. Another seven schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Friday. In all, more than 5,500 students will graduate from Guilford County Schools between May 23 and June 8. Click here for a full list of events<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=28028&dataid=64864&FileName=Revised%20Final%20-%202019%20GCS%20Graduation%20Schedule%201-30-19.pdf>.

Among the graduates on Thursday is Kennedy Misher, who will earn her high school diploma and a service-learning diploma from the Early College at Guilford. Kennedy, the daughter of two principals, has never missed a day of school. “They brought out the drive in me,” she says of her parents. Kennedy will attend North Carolina State University in pursuit of a career as a biomedical engineer. Read more of her story here<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=279&ModuleInstanceID=109294&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=95414&PageID=56007>.

WHEN and WHERE:

May 23 Graduation Ceremonies

* Early College at Guilford, 9 a.m. (Dana Auditorium, Guilford College)

* Greensboro College Middle College, 9 a.m. (Odell Auditorium, Greensboro College)

* Middle College at UNCG, 4 p.m. (UNCG Auditorium, UNCG Campus)

* Middle College at Bennett, 4 p.m. (Pfeiffer Chapel, Bennett College)

May 24 Graduation Ceremonies

* Middle College at GTCC Greensboro, 11 a.m. (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown)

* Middle College at GTCC Jamestown, 1 p.m. (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown)

* The Academy at Smith, 1 p.m. (Harrison Auditorium, North Carolina A&T State University)

* The Middle College at GTCC-High Point, 3 p.m. (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown)

* The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T State University, 3 p.m. (Harrison Auditorium, North Carolina A&T State University)

* Kearns Academy, 5 p.m. (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown)

* The Middle College at N.C. A&T State University, 5 p.m. (Harrison Auditorium, North Carolina A&T State University)

CONTACT: (336) 370-8386

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323