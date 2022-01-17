For Immediate Release: Jan. 17, 2022

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Facilities Closed on Tuesday

ACES is also cancelled on Tuesday

Greensboro, N.C. – Due to road conditions and expected freezing overnight, all GCS facilities will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18.

ACES is cancelled for participating students.

Essential maintenance and custodial personnel should work with their supervisors to report to work safely.

All other staff who are scheduled to work may work remotely, if eligible to do so, take leave, or make up the time. Employees should contact their managers and refer to Policy AFC<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2Fcms%2Flib%2FNC01910393%2FCentricity%2FDomain%2F234%2FPolicies%2520and%2520Procedures%2FPolicy%2FAFC%2520-%2520EMERGENCY%252…> and AFC-P<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2Fcms%2Flib%2FNC01910393%2FCentricity%2FDomain%2F234%2FPolicies%2520and%2520Procedures%2FProcedures%2FAFC-P%2520EMERGENCY%252…> for additional guidance.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154