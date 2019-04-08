

For Immediate Release: April 8, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Expands Summer Learning with Ignite Summer Camp

Summer Arts, STEM, other opportunities combine into one summer-long program

Greensboro, N.C. – Interested in coding, crafting or Chinese? What about juggling, theatre or personal finance? Each of these subjects and dozens more will be offered during Guilford County Schools’ Ignite Summer Camp, a new opportunity to keep kids engaged and learning during the summer.

Ignite Summer Camp combines some elements traditionally provided by GCS during the summer, including Summer Arts Institute, Academic All-Stars Camp and Read to Achieve literacy instruction, and brings them under one umbrella in two locations – Ragsdale High in Jamestown and Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point. Camp begins June 17 and ends August 12, and parents can register for a variety of offerings each week through the summer.

Students can choose classes that interest them, including a major and a minor. Students who are invited to attend for specific activities such as Read to Achieve can add enrichment classes in the afternoon to allow for a full day of learning and fun. Transportation is provided and most activities are free, with an exception for some of the arts-based programs. GCS is using available funding for summer programming as well as state dollars granted for Read to Achieve.

“It is so important to keep our students active and learning over the summer, but it’s also important for them to have fun,” says Nathan Street, GCS director of fine arts. “We are very excited to broaden our summer opportunities, expand our hours and make it easier for families to get involved.”

The camp will be all day, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with most classes complete by 3:30 p.m. for students who will be riding the bus home at that time. Parents can pick up their children as late as 6 p.m. if they choose not to take the afternoon bus. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided.

Click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/55772> for more information or to register<survey.k12insight.com/survey.aspx?k=RQsSRPWsQSWWsPsPsP&lang=0&data=>. Classes will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t delay! The deadline for registration is May 1, 2019.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

