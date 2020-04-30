

For Immediate Release: April 30, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Employees, We See You!

District encourages social media shout-outs during employee appreciation month

Greensboro, N.C. – No hugs; social distancing is in effect. GCS teachers and staff won’t experience employee appreciation month quite the same way this year. But students, parents and the community can still express their love and support for GCS employees during the month of May.

The district is encouraging people to say #WeSeeYouGCS with a social media post that highlights how GCS employees are making an impact on their lives, even from a distance. Social media users can also apply this profile frame<www.facebook.com/profilepicframes/?selected_overlay_id=581875099346719> to show their general support for GCS employees, who are still working, often behind the scenes, during the school closure.

“Our staff has taken on new roles and responsibilities with little to no warning or training, with great energy, dedication and a sense of urgency,” says Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “I know that our community is rightfully impressed with the remarkable ways teachers and staff have adapted to meet the needs of students and families.”

The #WeSeeYouGCS campaign runs for the entire month of May and is designed to include all GCS employees, including maintenance staff, bus drivers, custodians, office supports and other classified personnel, who often get overlooked. It expands on several national campaigns, including Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 5, and School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 1.

In support of School Lunch Hero Day, GCS is asking families who are picking up meals to make and display a sign in their vehicles that expresses their thanks to school nutrition workers.

Join GCS and its partner, Guilford Education Alliance, in telling GCS staff that, though we may not see each other face to face, #WeSeeYouGCS!

