

For Immediate Release: May 22, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Elementary School Wins National Award

Reedy Fork Elementary won a NEED award for the second year in a row

Greensboro, N.C. – Reedy Fork is “buzzing with electricity” after bringing home the gold for the second year in a row.

The Reedy Fork Energy Wise team won a national award from the National Energy Education Department (NEED). Each year the organization recognizes students and schools from different states for their efforts throughout the school year to educate students on energy.

Reedy Fork Elementary received the North Carolina Elementary School of the Year award.

This year, the energy team created an initiative that would focus on a school-wide education program with students from each grade level.

Kindergarteners performed a puppet show about energy conservation and recycling. First graders showcased the power of wind. Second and third graders planned presentations on energy awareness and solar energy but weren’t able to complete their projects due to the school closures. Fourth graders focused on recycling. Fifth graders conducted an energy fair with various topics including kilowatts, solar energy, tornadoes, heat transfer and electricity.

To find out more about NEED, visit their website here.<www.need.org/>

